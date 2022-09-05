Firefighters and police have been busy at a fierce car fire west of Ballarat.
The alarm was raised at 3.34am to the corner of Ballarat-Carngham Road and Hopes Lane in Carngham.
Advertisement
The intense heat destroyed the 2012 white Kia station wagon.
Ballarat Police confirmed it has been stolen from Smythesdale at an unknown time - but officers said they believed it was taken overnight.
Snake Valley CFA volunteers in two pumpers had the blaze under control within 12 minutes.
The fire also scorched a 20 square metre section of roadside grass and a white plastic roadside post.
Investigations remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage.
It follows two early morning fires last Tuesday (August 30) in Mount Clear and Mount Pleasant, as well as another in steep dense terrain in Ross Creek on Thursday night.
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.