The Courier

Carngham car fire linked back to theft south of Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 5 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intense heat burnt nearby grass and a plastic roadside marker. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Firefighters and police have been busy at a fierce car fire west of Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.