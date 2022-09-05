BALLARAT Miners superstar Jade Melbourne has crowned an outstanding NBL1 season by being named the Youth Player of the Year at a ceremony held last Friday night.
Melbourne's award continues a huge off-season for the guard who claimed the Miners MVP award last month after a season in which she averaged more than 20 points a game.
The 19-year-old will next head to Canberra for the WNBL season before she embarks on a future WNBA career having been drafted by Seattle at pick number 33 in the WNBA Draft earlier in the year. She has also been an Australian Opals squad member,
She will move to the United States to join her new teammates in March next year.
Former Ballarat Miner Alicia Froling was another familiar name to be awarded on the night, named the competition MVP for her big season with the Knox Raiders. Froling was also named in the all-star team on the night.
The NBL1 South season wrapped up at the weekend with Ringwood crowned the women's champions after an impressive win over Bendigo in the women's grand final.
Only two points separated the sides through the first half, but the Hawks kicked into overdrive in the third quarter, piling on 31 points, to take a 14-point lead into the last quarter, eventually doing enough to win 89-73.
The men's grand final was won by Hobart Chargers who shocked the Mount Gambier Pioneers 78-62.
All season, Mount Gambier held a spot at or near the top of the ladder, but Hobart piled on the points after quarter time, turning an early 10-point deficit into a 16-point win.
