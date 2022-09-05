The Courier

September 5 2022 - 2:30am
Ballarat Miner Jade Melbourne was named as the NBL1 Youth Player of the year. Picture by Adam Trafford

BALLARAT Miners superstar Jade Melbourne has crowned an outstanding NBL1 season by being named the Youth Player of the Year at a ceremony held last Friday night.

