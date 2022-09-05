Ballarat pole dancer Kristy Sellars has reached the America's Got Talent semi-finals.
Ms Sellars auditioned in April and her multimedia pole performance has been viewed more than 82 million times online.
She made it onto the live shows in June and will compete in the semi-finals on Tuesday.
It has resulted in performance opportunities in Australia and overseas.
"I've been trying to share more of the process on my social media because I know it's interesting to see all of the different aspects that go into it," she said.
"The (audition) video has more than 77 million views on Facebook (and almost five million on YouTube), which is just incredible."
Ms Sellars would not divulge what her semi-final performance entailed.
"You'll have to wait and see," she said.
Ms Sellars said her performances opened people's eyes, especially in the US, to the different styles of pole dancing.
"I love that I can tell stories and incorporate the pole into that," she said.
Ms Sellars said performing on America's Got Talent was eye-opening.
"I didn't know how much I could push myself, physically, mentally and creatively but it's been one of the most rewarding things I've ever done," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
