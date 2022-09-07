Royal South Street Eisteddfod's debating competition has returned to the home of robust debate - the City of Ballarat council chambers.
While perhaps more measured and controlled than an average council meeting, eight teams of students ranging from grade five to year 12 put forward arguments for and against topics ranging from "debating is a waste of time" to "a publicly funded ABC is is more important than ever for Australian democracy".
"The students who debated were all outstanding in their delivery and rebuttal of arguments," said Royal South Street general manager Tennille McLauchlan.
Mayor Daniel Moloney spoke to the students before the ACU Debating Challenge Cup got underway on Monday.
Debating is a traditional part of the Royal South Street Eisteddfod, with debates, essays, elocution, readings, lectures and recitations forming an integral part of the South Street Young Men's General Debating Society when it was established in 1879 and was a central focus of South Street's first eisteddfod in 1891.
It was deleted from the eisteddfod program from 1940 to 1977 when it returned, although it was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID.
Ms McLauchlan said debating was as relevant today as it was in the past, particularly in the age of social media.
"It's vital because it allows people to experience respectful, robust discussion. It allows time and space to present an argument and equally consider and respond to that argument rather than going full throttle and giving points as only a train of thought," she said.
"In a debate there's an affirmative and negative side and both are heard equally ... unlike on social media where people post a comment but there's no argument, it's just a grenade as opposed to a considered point of view."
Pleasant Street Primary won the year five/six debate, Ballarat Clarendon College won the year seven/eight division and Loreto College took out both the year nine/10 and year 11/12 competitions.
The winning teams beat out more than 200 students who argued their points during the heats, semi final and grand final of the historic competition.
