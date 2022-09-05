Elise O'Conal battles complex illness and disability every day of her life; now she's in a fight to get the education she needs for the only job she can manage after Federation TAFE axed its graphic design courses.
On Friday Ms O'Conal and her classmates studying the Diploma and Advanced Diploma of Graphic Design received an email "out of the blue" stating their courses would end on November 30 due to falling student numbers.
"I have had to fight for my life and to gain adequate healthcare in our already failing health system, so having the one thing in my life taken away from me that gives me some form of normalcy is appalling," she said.
Not only will it rob her of a course she enjoys and opportunity for further study, it will also impact her ability to socialise and her quality of life.
This decision will leave me 100 per cent isolated and has already started to cause a big mental health impact knowing I have to face the fact I won't have any options once this course ends- Elise O'Conal
Ms O'Conal has gastroparesis, which paralyses her stomach and gastrointestinal tract meaning she cannot eat the way normal people do, and she will have a feeding tube permanently implanted in the coming weeks.
She also has a number of other complex illnesses and disabilities that mean she relies mainly on a wheelchair for mobility, and needs support for her learning.
Currently halfway through her first year of the diploma, she chose the course that would allow her to build a successful graphic design business and allow her to work around her medical needs.
"I will probably never be able to work and function like a normal human being which is why I tried to find a job I can do myself," she said.
"I wouldn't be able to do a normal work-from-home job ... as my body is not reliable and I can't know if I'm going to be able to function at any time so there are not really many other options.
"I rely heavily on this course as my only option to socialise and leave my house. I am unable to travel elsewhere to study and neither can I transfer to another course locally.
"Studying online is also not an option due to my learning needs. I am predominantly house-bound due to my conditions, am unable to socialise and make friends.
"Federation have taken away my opportunities for further study (the advanced diploma and completing my first year of the diploma in person).
"This decision will leave me 100 per cent isolated and has already started to cause a big mental health impact knowing I have to face the fact I won't have any options once this course ends."
The decision to axe the graphic design courses comes a month after Federation University announced it had cut its Bachelor of Arts degree from next year, only to reverse the decision a week later, and is the latest in a long line of cuts and redundancies as the university struggles post-pandemic.
As a result of ongoing concerns about management, the National Tertiary Education Union last week held a rally at Federation's Mount Helen campus calling for an urgent investigation into the institution's decision making and ongoing systemic problems with governance and management.
Federation TAFE acting chief executive Darren Gray said the Diploma and Advanced Diploma of Graphic Design had been discontinued due to declining student numbers.
We are focusing our resources on areas of priority skills needs to support local industry and the Ballarat community- Darren Gray
"Over the last five years, enrolments have progressively declined. Currently, there are 13 students enrolled across the two courses, seven of these students are studying part-time. We are committed to ensuring that each student is supported to complete their training.
"To be strong and sustainable, we must always be responsive to the changing skills needs of the regions we serve. At Federation TAFE, we regularly review our course offerings to ensure that they meet the skills needs of our students, communities and industry partners.
"We are focusing our resources on areas of priority skills needs to support local industry and the Ballarat community."
Mr Gray said new courses were being added in areas of skills shortage and in new and emerging sectors.
Ms O'Conal said students affected by the graphic design course cuts were being offered "teach out" periods. Students not scheduled to complete their course in this year will be offered additional training workshops in 2022 if they can complete their studies earlier, or for those who cannot finish their course in 2022 Federation will work with them individually to transfer to another training provider or, if that is not a reasonable option, develop an individual training plan to finish their studies in semester one next year.
But Ms O'Conal, who has a meeting with Federation TAFE on Tuesday, said working to finish the two-year part-time course within first semester next year was impossible for her.
"They expect us to complete a year's worth of work in semester one so I would have to go full-time which I can't do."
She had planned to try to complete both courses over four years part-time, providing her health did not get in the way.
"I already own my own business as a graphic designer but it's not successful because I'm 22 and it's hard to convince people to hire someone my age without that qualification, even though you don't need it for the industry, and there's a lot of discrimination that comes with being disabled so you have to prove you can do something ... plus I need more experience in the advanced diploma to do that job in the future for an income."
