A giant among Ballarat's wine and hospitality scenes, Brad Fernando was tearfully farewelled at a packed funeral at the Mining Exchange on Monday.
Mr Fernando was remembered not just for being a champion of regional food and wine, but also for his kindness, cheeky humour, and warmth.
Before the casket was carried out, the stars of Ballarat Lyric Theatre's Priscilla Queen of the Desert gave him a musical send-off, "which he would have loved", celebrant Jo Kruse said.
Mr Fernando was one of the greatest supporters of Ballarat's wine region, and is fondly remembered for his work at wineries like Summerfield Wines, but also for his unceasing promotion of local businesses large and small, eventually through his own wine sales business.
Among the mourners was his close friend Kate Davis and her family, who gave a special tribute to Mr Fernando and the joy he brought to the community.
She spoke about how even on days when he was told his cancer had returned, he would ask about how she was doing first, keeping a positive spirit to the very end - it was just a bad day to him, but his friends came first.
"We had some amazing times together," she said through tears, remembering his final request for Beluga caviar.
Another of Mr Fernando's friends, John Harris from Mitchell Harris Wines, summed up his impact to Ballarat and the region.
"There isn't a restaurant, cafe, winery, brewer, distiller, coffee roaster, deli, bakery, butcher, florist that won't miss Brad for his custom and support," he said at the service.
The service, which came with a request for attendees to wear bright colours, was full of laughter and joy, much like Mr Fernando's life.
The anecdotes from his family and close friends and colleagues - the horseback adventures, the supportive uncle and dedicated son, the long nights sharing wine, the final days in care - painted a picture of a man who lived his life to the fullest.
Mr Harris recalled his first meeting with Mr Fernando many years ago, at a Federation Square wine-tasting where his booth was across from the Summerfield table..
"Looking across the room, the punters were three or four deep, and there was this larger than life, charismatic, devilishly handsome bloke, he had them eating out of the palm of his hand," he said.
"The Summerfield stand was always the busiest, he was irresistible to everyone."
William Bradley Fernando died after a long battle with cancer on August 23, aged 57.
Mourners were asked to donate to the Ballarat Hospice Care in recognition of the care he received in his final days.
