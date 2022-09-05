The Courier
Hepburn v Springbank preliminary final 2022: watch the video highlights here

By Edward Holland
September 5 2022 - 6:30am
VIDEO: Hepburn v Springbank preliminary final

Springbank has become the escape artists of the Central Highlands Football League finals series, following up a thrilling six-point semi-final win over Skipton with another six-point win against Hepburn in Sunday's preliminary final clash at Learmonth.

