Springbank has become the escape artists of the Central Highlands Football League finals series, following up a thrilling six-point semi-final win over Skipton with another six-point win against Hepburn in Sunday's preliminary final clash at Learmonth.
The Tigers booked a place in the CHFL grand final against rivals Gordon with a sensational fourth-quarter comeback, for the second-consecutive week, to defeat the Burras after the siren.
Catch all the highlights from the preliminary final - brought to you by The Courier's David Brehaut and Edward Holland and Bedggoods Motor Group.
The Courier is livestreaming every CHFL finals match.
