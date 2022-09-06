Two children have witnessed their mother as she was allegedly choked by their father, screaming for their dad to stop as they looked on, a court has heard.
The 32 year-old man had been in a relationship with the woman for 15 years and they were living together at the time of the alleged attack on December 5 last year.
Advertisement
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday the woman had returned home and when she went to go to bed the accused man told her to go sleep on the couch.
The Courier has chosen not to name the defendant due to his lengthy relationship to the victim in order not to identify her.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The court heard the woman then told her partner due to her arthritis she wasn't able to sleep on the couch and got into bed with him.
"The accused climbed on top of the [complainant] and ... placed both hands around her throat," Senior Constable Brown said.
"The accused choked the [complainant] for roughly 10 seconds ... leaving the [complainant] unable to breathe for two to three seconds."
The prosecutor told the court the couple's two daughters, aged nine and 12, came into the bedroom and were screaming for their father to stop.
The accused man allegedly told the woman: "Next time I won't let go."
The woman then left the home with her daughters and went to a friend's house.
The court heard evidence included photographs of the woman's neck that showed "significant" red marks.
The accused denied the allegations.
"He said there was an argument over a phone or looking at a phone," defence for the accused said.
"He grappled with her but there was certainly no hands around the neck."
Magistrate Hugh Radford ordered the prosecution to collect more evidence including a triple zero call log, medical reports, ambulance attendance records and a statement from the couple's 12 year old daughter.
The matter will return to court October 10.
Affected by this story? There is help available. Call 1800 RESPECT, or Lifeline on 13 11 14, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Advertisement
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.