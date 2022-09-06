The Courier

Magistrate calls for child to give evidence in alleged family violence matter in Ballarat Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated September 6 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:00am
File photo.

Two children have witnessed their mother as she was allegedly choked by their father, screaming for their dad to stop as they looked on, a court has heard.

