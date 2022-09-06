Ballarat residents are encouraged to find small pockets of time in their day to get the recommended amount of exercise.
Members of the Ballarat Adopted Greyhound Walking Club meet a few times a month and they say it is a good way to be held accountable for a quick walk on the weekend.
"Dogs need a lot of exercise so that motivates me to just keep moving," member Lulu Abanothy said.
Ms Abanothy and her greyhound Briody Rose have been a part of the group for almost five years.
She said it was good to have a group of people to spend time with.
"With the group we are able to get our movement in and we can meet up for coffee after, which is the best part," Ms Abanothy said.
As she has gotten older, she said there were less-structured exercise sessions in her day to find ways to get out and about.
"I used to do martial arts and ballet, I do not do that as much but it is important to keep moving," Ms Abanothy said.
She said the greyhound walking group had the added benefit of meeting new people, making friends and learning about the different idiosyncrasies involved with owning a retired greyhound.
The group gathered at the Prince Of Wales Park to mark a new initiative by the state government to encourage residents to get 30 minutes of exercise each day.
The program, Get Active Week, encourages residents to find small parts of their day to move around.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said some people might find it hard to dedicate a whole 30-minute block of time.
She suggested a quick dance around the kitchen or a longer walk from the car to work could help.
"Ten minutes might be something that is more achievable," Ms Addison said.
She also suggested that exercising with a group like the greyhound walking club was a great way to socialise with others.
"If you know you have people waiting for you, you will make the effort to go."
