A man who fessed up to performing explicit acts on two Ballarat-line train services will spend two months behind bars.
It is the first arrest and conviction in Victoria using the STOPIT mobile phone service.
Advertisement
Jack Parkinson pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual activity directed at another person intended to cause fear and distress in Moorabbin Magistrates Court on Friday.
Magistrate David Starvaggi ordered the 20-year-old to be placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Parkinson had already spent seven days in custody, which was included as time already served.
Police said two Ballarat-line incidents happened on the same day.
Officers said on Saturday July 22 a 22-year-old woman was on a city-bound train and used used STOPIT to report a man performing an explicit act next to her.
Later that day a 16-year-old girl was subjected to similar behaviour aboard a train heading in the opposite direction.
The first reported incident was on March 7, in front of a 29-year-old woman on a Melbourne-bound Geelong train.
On April 3 there was another report from a 21-year-old woman on a city-bound Hurstbridge train.
The final report was on August 8 from a 31-year-old woman on a Melbourne CBD tram.
The man was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Bentleigh East address. It was not clear if he lived there.
The STOPIT service was launched on trains in early July and expanded to trams and buses in August..
It is the first of its kind in Australia - and was based on a UK campaign operating for several years.
Anyone subjected to such behaviour can text 'STOPIT' to 0499 455 455 and fill out a form which is sent directly to a specialist team of transit police.
Advertisement
"STOPIT is about calling out unwanted sexual behaviour for what it is - completely unacceptable," Transit Crime Investigation Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Milliken said.
"Every piece of information helps us make the public transport network safer.
"If you see something, please say something."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.