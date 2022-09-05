The Courier
Police make first arrest using information from STOPIT service

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 5 2022 - 7:14am, first published 5:00am
Protective Services Officers Heather Ritchie and Shane Jackson comforted a young woman visiting Ballarat after a man committed explicit acts on a Vline service in July. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

A man who fessed up to performing explicit acts on two Ballarat-line train services will spend two months behind bars.

