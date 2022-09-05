An elusive repeat offender, allegedly connected to a slew of crimes in Ballarat, will remain in custody after heat technology thwarted his attempt to hide from police in a garbage bin for 45 minutes.
Aaron Patrick Griffin, 28, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on charges of criminal damage, trespass, theft of motor vehicle and burglary following his arrest on Saturday.
The court heard Griffin had escaped police earlier this year in August when they followed him into a Supercheap Auto store after allegedly sighting him driving a stolen Honda Integra on Gillies Street in Wendouree.
Police pulled in behind the parked Honda and a witness nearby told the authorities Griffin was inside: "Wearing all black and [looking] dodgy."
According to the statement by the police informant, the accused told police when they approached that the Honda belonged to him.
"'Police stated they would follow the accused out to his car,'" the statement read.
"'At this stage the accused pushed past police and ran out the entrance of Supercheap Auto.
"'The accused jumped the bush onto the footpath and across Gillies Street towards the Coles car park.
"'Police lost sight of the accused.'"
Griffin was also alleged to be connected to a June break in at RSPCA Alfredton where his DNA was found in blood on a fence where a hole had been cut, and an August break in at a Wendouree property where his fingerprint was found on a can of coke at the address.
The accused's fingerprints were also found at the scene of a Ballarat East property where he was alleged to have stolen a number of goods including tools, a computer and a television in June.
In the same month Griffin was allegedly sighted by police driving a car while disqualified, and captured on CCTV allegedly handling stolen goods in the car park of Alfredton Dental.
On July 1, Griffin was bailed for the matters.
He failed to appear in court as required on July 28 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The arrest on Saturday afternoon occurred after police patrolling the area spotted Griffin on the roof of a home in Alfredton about 2pm.
The accused fled and officers followed him on foot, checking the backyards of nearby properties in a bid to find him.
The police Air Wing was called in to help in the search and using the aircraft's high-tech equipment, police in the air noticed a heat source coming from a green garden waste bin in the front yard of a home on Prince Street.
They directed officers on the ground to the location where they found him inside.
Griffin had been hiding in the bin for about 45 minutes.
He has previously been convicted of 17 counts of committing an indictable offence while on bail and four counts of failing to answer bail. No application was made for bail on Monday.
The accused will remain in custody until the matter is heard on September 21.
