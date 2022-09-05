Damning report into emergency calltaker system, but what does it mean for Ballarat?

It's unclear what effects a damning report into the failings of the ESTA triple-zero calltaker system will have on its Ballarat call centre.
The report, from the state's independent Inspector-General for Emergency Management Tony Pearce, was released hours before an AFL finals match on Saturday.
It concluded front-line staff "endured a heavy burden" through the pandemic but "critical reform" is required, including to the organisation's capacity and funding.
Earlier this year, ESTA - or the Emergency Services Telecommunication Authority - was renamed Triple Zero Victoria, with the state government announcing another 400 extra staff would be employed over four years.
The agency has a call centre at Mount Helen, as well as two in Melbourne.
The Inspector General's report noted there were 40 incidents where call answer delays, command decisions, and ambulance resourcing resulted in critical issues.
Out of these 40 incidents, 33 patients "did not survive their emergencies", Mr Pearce wrote.
Ten of the 40 were in unspecified areas of regional Victoria, while two involved the CFA and 15 included FRV, and all correlated with the depths of the pandemic between October 2021 and May 2022.
The report said five happened on a single day - October 6, last year - when only 25 per cent of a whopping 3081 calls were answered within the five-second target.
The authors said that in one case, a person suffering a cardiac arrest waited 3003 seconds (more than 50 minutes) for their call to be picked up.
Mr Pearce said ESTA needed ongoing meaningful recurring funding - rather than ad hoc cash boosts from the state government when it ran out of money.
He said the current nature of funding meant there was little capacity to train up new staff or plan for future growth.
State Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said the funding model for the renamed call-taking service would be changed and the Andrews Government would accept all eight recommendations.
The report also criticised a 'silo' mentality - and recommended that call-takers gain experience in dealing across police, fire and ambulance services - rather than specialising in just one area.
The Inspector-General also found that ESTA's 12-hour shift rosters resulted in poorer perceptions of staff health and wellbeing, but it also admitted this needed more research.
He also recommended reviewing limits on staff flexibility - especially when demand surged.
ESTA, or Triple Zero Victoria, employs hundreds of calltakers and despatchers in Ballarat.
The union representing employees, the Communication Workers Union, concurred the funding model was flawed and needed addressing, preferably directly by the state government.
However, it criticised some of the findings in regard to staffing.
"(The) CWU disagrees that the current rostering is inflexible," a spokesperson said in a statement.
"Nobody can predict the next emergency, so you need someone on duty 24-7.
"The rosters are currently 12-hour shifts on a 4-on, 4-off roster similar to other emergency services. There are variations to these and also there are almost 50 per cent of the workforce on flexible work arrangements.
"The workforce already has a large percentage of employees who are multi-skilled, however the majority are Police/Fire and there are few to none who are trained in all (services) because of the complexity in the different skill sets.
"It is better to be trained and skilled proficiently in one or two services but not three or four.
"There is nothing that is separately identifiably Ballarat-centric to report on because they are ESTA wide issues and not location critical."
