The Courier

Car hits tree near Daylesford

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:21am, first published 6:01am
The man was taken to Grampians Health Ballarat. File picture.

A man has been taken to Grampians Health Ballarat after a car hit a tree, north of Daylesford.

