A man has been taken to Grampians Health Ballarat after a car hit a tree, north of Daylesford.
The accident was first reported at 2.52pm on Coomoora School Road - a suburban area of Coomoora.
Advertisement
A CFA spokesperson said initial reports indicated someone was trapped - but the patient was out of the car when emergency services arrived.
Paramedics said they were assessing the man for upper body injuries and it was understood he was in a stable condition.
An air ambulance was called in, but later cancelled.
Three CFA crews from Glenlyon and Daylesford were also called in.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.