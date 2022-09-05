A VITAL mental health and suicide awareness program for Ballarat's secondary school students will receive a massive boost ahead of its launch next year.
Friends of India Network president Sanjay Sharma has confirmed a $75,000 donation to help introduce Live4Life training in classes across the city.
The gift comes from strong community support for the Network's annual cricket fundraiser in March and a near booked-out gala ball last month.
These fundraising efforts will specifically contribute to training components for the youth mental health and suicide prevention sessions, which will be run by Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network in partnership with City of Ballarat.
Live4Life's Ballarat launch is also part-funded by Western Victoria Primary Health Network's Ballarat place-based suicide prevention trial.
Friends of India make community health a focus for the network's fundraising efforts each year. Dr Sharma has made clear rising youth mental health concerns, particularly with lingering issues amid the pandemic, network members to do what they could to better support students.
They felt Live4Life was the right fit.
Live4Life originated in the Macedon Ranges as a model to empower regional communities to support and improve youth mental health. The program works with communities to deliver youth mental health first aid and mentoring.
Community partnerships are also a key component in Live4Life to lead conversations about mental health, to reduce stigma and to promote youth mental health ambassadors.
Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network plans to launch the program in Ballarat starting with year eights and year 10s in six schools next year and expand to all schools by 2024.
Dr Sharma thanked the wider Ballarat community for its "great effort" in banding together and realising the need to raise such a sizable money amount to strengthen the program.
City of Ballarat's initial youth survey findings released this year highlighted mental health as a major concern in young people's lives. A significant proportion of respondents also reported they had experienced suicidal thoughts.
The Live4Life program boost comes ahead of the annual national call to action RU OK? Day on Thursday and World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday.
Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network is set to host Out of Shadows Walk for the first time in three years in Ballarat Botanical Gardens before dawn Saturday.
Lifeline:13 11 14.
