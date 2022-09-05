Police have questioned how an unemployed man who recently got out of jail could come to possess over a thousand dollars in cash after he was allegedly found with money and drugs on a CBD street.
Michael Voight, 26, was charged with trafficking methylamphetamine in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday after a police search last week allegedly found him with a number of deal bags, scales, a pipe, $1882.50 in cash and a gram of white crystalline substance.
A 'traffickable amount' of methylamphetamine under Victorian law is three grams.
Voight was also charged with possession of methylamphetamine and possession of butanediol, which gives a similar effect to GHB, after the search also allegedly uncovered a bottle containing 136 grams of milky white liquid.
Magistrate Ian McGrane said the trafficking charge was the most serious.
"It carries the most severe penalty," he said.
"I accept the traffickable quantity of methylamphetamine is three grams so what has to be proven is that the accused was involved in trafficking ... or the sale of methylamphetamine.
"The trafficking charge cannot be described as strong but there's evidence that could lead to ... a court being satisfied that trafficking occurred."
The court heard Voight and a co-accused were walking down Drummond Street in Ballarat Central at about 1.10pm on September 2 when the co-accused handed Voight an insulated lunch box and nearby police saw the bottle of milky white liquid through an open zipper, prompting the search.
Voight, who had recently been released from jail time for an armed robbery in April 2019, is alleged to have run behind a set of units in an attempt to avoid arrest.
Defence for the accused said Voight had sought help for drug problems after his release from jail this year and asked Mr McGrane to grant him bail with strict conditions so he could continue treatment.
"He's admitted he's got a drug problem," the defence said.
"Ultimately, you honour, put him on a very tight leash ... one of the conditions being he continue to work with [his drug counsellor]."
But the police prosecutor said it was concerning Voight was found with the items given his 21-page criminal history.
"This is a man that has been released from custody very recently ... It's a substantial amount of cash for someone who just got out of custody and does not have employment," the prosecutor said.
"There's no justification as to why he's in possession of this money.
"ATMs don't dispense $100 notes ... so the question is where he's getting this cash from.
"If there is any legitimacy to what he's up to why run?"
Voight was granted bail with conditions including regular reporting to Ballarat Police Station, an 8pm to 6am curfew, and not to associate with his co-accused.
The matter will return to court on September 12.
