Sizeable Mount Clear subdivision no threat to koalas, says developer's report

The potential ecological impact on koalas and other endangered species visited by a large subdivision in Mount Clear would be minimal, according to a report commissioned by the developer.
Plans for the 28-lot residential subdivision at 43 Haymes Road - situated between Canadian Creek and the Woowookarung Regional Park and Canadian Plantation - were lodged with the City of Ballarat in February, disclosing some 44 native trees would need to be removed as part of the development.
Since then, two further field assessments of the site and its surrounds - comprising some 50 hectares - have been undertaken by environmental consultants Ecology and Heritage Partners, with a view to identifying with greater precision the implications of the development for biodiversity.
Nearly 30 large trees were observed across the site, comprising mainly Narrow-leaf Peppermints, Scent Barks and the occasional Yarra Gums, along with 31 scattered remnant trees. Most of the trees, however, were "in poor condition with low canopy cover", the report said.
The report's authors concluded that the condition of existing habitats had declined over time due to historic land use, meaning very few, if any, species depended on the landscape for foraging or breeding purposes.
The authors also noted that while they had identified habitats for 13 rare or threatened species, including koalas, none of the species' populations could be said to be concentrated within the subject area.
The combined force of these considerations, they said, rendered it unlikely that the proposed subdivision would have any adverse impact on these species.
"[The] vegetation proposed to be removed within the study area has low-moderate strategic biodiversity value," the report said.
Koala sightings in Ballarat's south-eastern suburbs are far from unheard of, however, with Friends of Canadian Corridor recording around 70 sightings in the past year, including nearly 25 in Mount Clear alone.
Though the report doesn't specifically discuss the prevalence of koalas in Mount Clear or south-east Ballarat, it does state that the development site as a whole is of poor habitat value for koalas, with their usual food trees constituting less than 10 per cent of the overstorey trees.
The report also observed that there were no areas of preferred koala habitat located in or within 100 metres of the site.
