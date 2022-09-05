Umpires association 'saddened' and outraged by misleading story

A REPORT that two umpires have been suspended for betting on the outcome of the Central Highlands Football League finals, on the eve of the CHFL grand final, has been rubbished by the Ballarat Football Umpires Association.
This evening a report on the Fox Sports website - owned by NewsCorp - claimed that a senior field umpire and a goal umpire "were last night expelled from the Ballarat Football Umpires Association after one admitted to placing the wager, implicating the other".
The story on the website was dated September 5, 2022 at 7.51pm.
However, the BFUA says there is no truth to any of the events occurring in 2022.
It is believed that the information in the report originates from an incident in 2012 when two umpires were suspended under these circumstances.
The report quoted BFUA chairman Jamie Love, however Love is no longer a board member of the BFUA. But he was the chairman when a story involving umpire betting was uncovered in 2012.
The current BFUA president is Deb Sleep who said she was saddened by the misleading report, which indicates it is a current story.
"The BFUA is aware of a story that has been published on Fox Footy which suggests two umpires have been stood down yesterday for betting on games," she said.
"The story is outdated by close to 10 years.
"We are saddened that this story has been posted as it is extremely damaging and we have contacted Fox Footy to have the story removed."
