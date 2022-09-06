Gordon co-coach Adam Toohey is sick of hearing about how his father played in the Eagles' last Central Highlands Football League premiership, but his father Neil is just as tired of being reminded about it as well.
Adam Toohey has the chance to break the Eagles' 34-year drought in Saturday's grand final clash with rivals Springbank while Neil, who played over 300 games for Gordon, is more than ready for his son to write his own name into the history books.
"Because we have been so close for nearly 10 years but never actually won one, everyone still talks about some of the legends of the past," Adam said.
"I just want those people to talk about the Gunnell brothers or players like Tye Murphy instead."
Neil also admitted the 34-year drought had been "too long" and he was sick of the attention on his 1988 premiership side.
"It is time that 1988 was no longer our last premiership," Neil said.
The chance to break the drought against rivals Springbank, a match-up that means so much to the Toohey family, adds even more emotion to Saturday's grand final.
The two clubs play for the Jimmy Toohey Memorial Shield, named after Neil's brother who tragically lost his life 23 years ago.
"I grew up playing footy with and against the Maher boys from Springbank. You are best mates with them outside of the game but once the siren goes it is definitely that rivalry feeling," Adam said.
"Even back in our day, it might've been a tough game and we could've had our heads down at half time but straight after the game everyone from both clubs would be together having a beer and sharing a laugh," Neil added.
The Eagles have benefitted this season from their passionate supporters turning up in numbers at both home and away venues, with the love from the community not going unnoticed by either of the Tooheys.
"It is more than just the players that are involved. It's the community of supporters that you might only see two or three times a year but it means so much to them as well," Adam said.
"You run into people that you haven't seen for years and they'll always mention how the club is doing well," Neil added.
"There were quite a few ex-players who I hadn't seen in a long time out there on Saturday and there will be plenty more coming for the grand final."
Though Gordon has been one of the top teams in the league for the past several years, the Eagles last grand final appearance was in 2015, also against Springbank.
Neil said the Eagles' run, which fell agonisingly short, was "special" because just five years earlier the club had come close to folding.
"We obviously didn't want to lose but it was a bit easier to accept the defeat given where we had come from," Neil said.
"But now that we have been up there for so long and haven't won one it will be a lot harder to stomach if we don't win this one."
Adam Toohey's Eagles have the chance to make their own history for Gordon on Saturday.
