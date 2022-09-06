It started in February, aiming to provide eager juniors a soccer pathway that previously had not been in place, and now the Western Victoria Football Academy has grown from eight kids to over 60 within just seven months.
Simon Jebramek, General Manager of the academy, hopes it is only just the beginning, as the academy looks to expand in 2023 to provide the ever-growing list of juniors with more coaches.
"We wanted to give kids a further option for training and it has just grown in leaps and bounds," Jebramek said.
"In the future we will be looking at providing more options for the kids such as competitive games on the weekend, but at the moment we are just focused on providing lots of fun and enjoyment and also giving them that higher technical training."
The academy involves kids aged from four to 11 years old and offers two one-hour training sessions on Tuesday and Friday, beginning at 4.30pm at Morshead Park.
It looks to not only capitalise on a passionate soccer community in Ballarat, but provide a crucial pathway for those wanting to play the world's game.
"The community we have been able to build around us so far is fantastic," Jebramek said.
"We just want to get the whole community involved. We believe there is so much potential there for the kids to come and get involved and grow with us and grow the game in the area."
Ballarat boasts many senior soccer sides across the BDSA as well as the Vikings and City FC, but Jebramek believes there is a "massive" gap for soccer in Ballarat.
"If we can grow young kids to the game then hopefully they can progress and stay involved in the soccer community in Ballarat," he said.
Jebramek was grateful for the role in which Vision Radiology had played in the success of the academy.
"They're allowing kids to come in and be part of our pathway who might not necessarily be able to," Jebramek said.
"They've come on board and provided us with a scholarship fund which helps us be accessible and inclusive for the whole region."
As well as weekly training sessions, the academy will also host its first school holiday program at Miners Rest Primary School, which will be run in partnership with Western United FC.
"We've approached them and they have booked us in for a program there for the upcoming holidays," Jebramek said.
"We will be taking kids from all over Ballarat, not just focusing on kids involved with our academy."
The holiday program will run on September 26-27.
