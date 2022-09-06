The Courier

Western Victoria Soccer Academy providing juniors with much-needed pathway

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 6 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rafferty Contarino winds up for a kick at a training session on Friday night. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

It started in February, aiming to provide eager juniors a soccer pathway that previously had not been in place, and now the Western Victoria Football Academy has grown from eight kids to over 60 within just seven months.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.