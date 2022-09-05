A 31-year-old man has been taken to Grampians Health Ballarat for observation and blood tests after a rollover on the Western Freeway.
Police said the incident began with reports of alleged erratic driving before a wire-rope barrier crash at 7.45pm Monday, several hundred metres west of the Gordon interchange.
The small silver car ended up upside down in the median strip.
Moorabool Highway Patrol officers said the vehicle was in the Melbourne-bound lanes when it collided with a wire-rope barrier on the north side of the road, before bouncing off, crossing two lanes of traffic and hitting the opposite barrier, where it flipped and landed in the median strip.
The speed limit for the area is 110kmh.
Paramedics said the driver was taken in a stable condition to hospital for observations.
Officers later confirmed they would be seeking the results of a blood test for the driver from Reservoir in Melbourne's north.
Bacchus Marsh police said enquiries were ongoing.
Anyone with information or dashcam should call Senior Constable St John at Moorabool Highway Patrol on 5366 4500 - or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
