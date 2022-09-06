The Courier

Ballarat Mars-Wrigley factory: $25.5 million for efficiency upgrades.

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated September 6 2022 - 3:58am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
M&Ms on the production line. Contributed photo

The Mitchell Park Mars-Wrigley chocolate factory is set for $25.5 million worth of upgrades, cementing Ballarat as the company's home in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.