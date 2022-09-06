The Mitchell Park Mars-Wrigley chocolate factory is set for $25.5 million worth of upgrades, cementing Ballarat as the company's home in Australia.
The Ballarat factory produces Mars Bars, M&Ms, Maltesers, Pods, Milky Ways, and, as of last month, Snickers bars.
The upgrades will improve efficiency for its "bitesize" lines - the M&Ms, Pods, and Maltesers.
According to a company media release, the investment over the next 12 months follows more than $67 million over the last two years, and will "future-proof" manufacturing capabilities.
The upgrades, according to the company, will improve raw cocoa and melted chocolate production, support sustainable packaging initiatives, and improve innovation and efficiency.
It's not known how many jobs will be created, nor when works will begin.
General manager Andrew Leakey said in a statement the upgrades would unlock greater capabilities.
"This latest investment will allow us to bolster our production capabilities for our Bitesize Portfolio, which will be critical to our growth over the coming three years," he said.
"We see substantial opportunities in this space, with a number of exciting projects currently under way."
Mars celebrated 40 years of Ballarat manufacturing in 2019.
