When pleasure and diligence unite on the keyboard

COVID lockdowns may have led to years of disruption and cancelled performances but Ballarat region's talented young musicians were hard at work all the while and can't wait to again ascend the stage.
Now the opportunity has again appeared for these same musicians to hone their skills in front of a live audience and at the same time bring joy to an appreciative audience with the next installment of Piano for Pleasure series.
Lewis Clark, a year 12 student from Damascus College, joins a long line of alumni under the tutelage of leading regional piano teacher Bronislaw Sozanski who will perform at the free concert this Sunday September 18 at 2.00 pm.
Advertisement
Mr Clark will perform a wide range of piano favourites drawn from the traditional repertoire including JS Bach's Sarabande from Partita 1 and Haydn's Sonata in D major (3rd movement).
He will also delight audiences with a Chopin Waltz (Op 70/2), Sitsky's Folk Song and Elegy from the Little Suite and Grieg's Sadness (Op 65/3) from the moving eighth book of Lyric Pieces.
But to show the range of the instrument's versatility and his skills at the keyboard, Lewis Clark will also perform a range of more modern piano delights including Rogers/Hart's Blue Moon (Arr. Previn), Bonsor's Willy Wagglesticks Walkabout and Duke Ellington's Satin Doll among others.
The free performance will begin at the Anglican Synod Hall - 49 Lydiard Street South at 2pm.
Donations will go to support the Cathedral Music Foundation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.