The Courier

When pleasure and diligence unite on the keyboard

Updated September 6 2022 - 3:26am, first published 12:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COVID lockdowns may have led to years of disruption and cancelled performances but Ballarat region's talented young musicians were hard at work all the while and can't wait to again ascend the stage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.