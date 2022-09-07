The Courier

Adrian Tinetti wins his third successive field umpire of the year prize at BFUA awards

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 7 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Tinetti has won the BFUA field umpire of the year for the third year in a row.

FIELD umpire Adrian Tinetti has been presented with his third successive best and most consistent umpire prize at the Ballarat Football Umpires Association awards which were held on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.