FIELD umpire Adrian Tinetti has been presented with his third successive best and most consistent umpire prize at the Ballarat Football Umpires Association awards which were held on Wednesday night.
A host of awards were handed out last night at the annual dinner with the field umpires also named for this week's finals matches, including the Central Highlands Football League grand final and the Ballarat Football Netball preliminary final.
Veteran Tinetti has been a consistent performer with the whistle for a number of years and the award is seen as a testament to his dedication and commitment to the sport.
The boundary umpire of the year was given to up-and-coming academy umpire Solomon Miesen who's talent is expected to see him push towards state level selection in the coming years.
The goal umpire of the year was once again secured by Callan Evans who incredibly, made it his eighth successive win in the award.
The other major award on the night was the golden whistle which is given to one of the rising stars of the association and this year it was taken out by Oliver Pearce who will get an opportunity to officiate his first senior grand final this weekend in the CHFL.
Pearce will be joined by veterans Peter Brown and Chris Jones running the field at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
Other umpires chosen for this week's CHFL grand final were Jim Morton and Allen Lepair in goals and Jake Shillito, Cody Gales, Angus Murfett and Josh Rofe on boundary.
