Trial for new Ballarat event in worldwide Parkrun movement

PARKRUN'S Ballarat team is set to trial a new route at the nearby Prince of Wales Park, the likely new home for the free weekly, five-kilometre community run.
Organisers have found the Ballarat course in Victoria Park is no longer permitted after a rule change, stemming from Parkrun's United Kingdom headquarters, has banned road crossings in courses worldwide.
The Victoria Park circuit, which starts near the inclusive playground, crossed an internal road coming off Gillies Street.
For more than seven years, City of Ballarat has ensured this road was closed with a heavy gate for Saturday morning Parkruns.
While Ballarat Parkrun organisers modified the Victoria Park course to four-and-a-half laps, predominantly on the Sturt Street concrete footpath, this was never to be a long-term solution for locals or visitors.
Parkrun's tourism phenomenon has caught on in Australia with runners checking out different events about the region or when on holidays. Ballarat boasts two events with Wallaby Track, a bush run along the Yarrowee Creek in Brown Hill, almost three years old.
Other nearby events include Ararat, Castlemaine, Peppertree Park in Bacchus Marsh and a host of events across the Geelong region, including Bannockburn Bush Parkrun.
The new Beaufort Lake Parkrun launched a fortnight ago.
Ballarat Parkrun director Kylie Mayne said the team had been closely working with City of Ballarat to find a suitable new location in town.
Lake Wendouree has been ruled out, due to already busy weekend use on the Steve Moneghetti Track.
Ms Mayne said Prince of Wales Park should offer runners similar flat and fast qualities to the existing Ballarat course.
There will be a trial run in Prince of Wales Park on Sunday morning with Ballarat Parkrun to continue in Victoria Park until at least November.
"It will be different but there are nice wetlands, trees and grass," Ms Mayne said. "It's kinda sad we're closing our Parkrun but this is a chance to start again and with new data and new course records."
The proposed Prince of Wales Park course will start and finish near the baseball diamonds, trekking out along the park's perimetre to the croquet club near Gillies Street and taking in the back of the precinct.
Under Parkrun conventions, this shift is deemed an entirely new event and will need a location specific name - likely Prince of Wales Parkrun.
Ballarat Parkrun has chalked up 332 events with 5,591 finishers and attracts an average of 127 participants each week.
Events are timed, free and open to anyone running or walking who is aged four-plus, or in a pram.
Every event features a volunteer tail-walker so no participant ever finishes last. This role was filled by Australian marathon legend Steve Moneghetti, who was 'beaten' by more than 300 participants for Ballarat's 200th event.
Ballarat Parkrun's course records are held by Jack Davies, 14 minutes and 38 seconds (July 30, 2016) and Elkie Belcher, 18 minutes (June 24, 2017).
The Prince of Wales Parkrun trial is on Sunday at 10am from near the baseball clubrooms.
