A loose pony stopped traffic and raised eyebrows in Brown Hill on Tuesday morning.
City of Ballarat rangers were phoned just after 11am after the animal, accompanied by a dog, was seen roaming around Water Street.
The pony was seen walking in the middle of the road, causing cars to stop and carefully drive around - several large trucks were also seen driving past.
The pony was eventually caught unhurt by nearby construction crews, who tied it to a post in a vacant lot.
Supplied with a bucket of water, the pony happily enjoyed some grass as police arrived to ensure it didn't escape onto the road again.
Rangers then arrived to pick up the animal, identify its owner, and return it home.
