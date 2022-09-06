The Courier to live stream the 2022 CHFL grand final

Can't make it to the Central Highlands Football League grand final on Saturday? Don't worry, we've got you covered!
The Courier will be live streaming the 2022 CHFL senior football grand final between Gordon and Springbank from Mars Stadium, Ballarat.
Partnering with local company Redwood Entertainment and sponsored by Bedggoods Motor Group, we will be bringing you every moment of Saturday's match, complete with full commentary.
The broadcast will be streamed on thecourier.com.au and available only to digital subscribers. If you haven't subscribed yet, you can sign up here.
The broadcast will begin at 2pm, with the match to start at 2.45pm.
In addition to the live stream of the seniors footy, we will also have a live blog running throughout the day, bringing you all the live scores and pictures at Mars Stadium.
FOOTBALL
SENIORS: Gordon v Springbank, 2.45pm (live streamed)
RESERVES: Skipton v Springbank, 12.20pm
UNDER-18: Springbank v Gordon, 10:05am
UNDER-15: Daylesford v Buninyong, 8.30am
NETBALL
A-GRADE: Buninyong v Learmonth, 2.45pm
B-GRADE: Learmonth v Gordon, 1.30pm
C-GRADE: Buninyong v Ballan, 12.30pm
17/UNDER: Skipton v Newlyn, 11.30am
15/UNDER: Hepburn v Skipton, 10.30am
13/UNDER: Newlyn v Springbank, 9.30am
