An application to subdivide a Hepburn property into nine dwellings says the proposed construction would result in "minimal" vegetation loss despite needing the "majority of trees" to be removed.
The plan, which has been put forth by Bakery Hill town planner iPlanning Services on behalf of Hepburn man Eddy Comelli, is seeking to create nine lots, each with an average size of 667 square-metres at 12-14 Vanina Street.
Advertisement
The application has said the creation of the lots would allow for "infill development which will provide choice and affordability to new and existing residents", however in order to build would need the "majority of vegetation to be removed".
IN OTHER NEWS:
This vegetation is identified to comprise a number of wattle trees and dead plant matter as well as several other native trees.
"Majority of the vegetation will need to be removed to allow for building areas as well as meeting the defendable space requirements," the application said.
"Where existing crowns of trees are overlapping, they will need to go to meet the five-metre separation requirements of the Bushfire Management Plan."
The proposal did, however, state there was the potential to keep existing trees on lot nine, the largest lot, due to its area size. Under the Hepburn Shire Council's Environmental Significance Overlay, Mr Comelli does not require a permit to remove vegetation as the property "is not within 30 metres of a waterway".
Additionally, in line with the council's Public Open Space Contribution and Subdivision policy, Mr Comelli is required to contribute at least five per cent of open space which can be used for "residential, industrial or commercial purposes" or alternatively, provide a "percentage of the site value".
The site, which has a total area of 7245 square-metres, contains a single dwelling, garage and two sheds at present.
To lodge a submission in support or in objection of the application click here before September 19.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.