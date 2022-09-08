The Courier

Hepburn nine lot subdivision proposal says there will be 'minimal' vegetation loss

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
September 8 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A nine lot subdivision may be on the horizon for 12-14 Vanina Street, Hepburn. File picture.

An application to subdivide a Hepburn property into nine dwellings says the proposed construction would result in "minimal" vegetation loss despite needing the "majority of trees" to be removed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.