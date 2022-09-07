Ballarat medical students in research trial

Ballarat medical students and junior doctors are part of an international study in to pain medicine prescription and use after surgery.
The study, involving 161 hospitals across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, compares the type, amount and length of use of prescribed opioids for pain management after surgery to what patients actually use in the week after being discharged from hospital.
For many doctors and surgeons around the world, it's unclear whether the opioid pain medication prescribed after surgery is the right amount for the patient or more than what they need and there is growing concern about levels of opioid use and opioid-related deaths.
A team of 24 medical students, two junior doctors and three supervising consultants from Grampians Health Ballarat are taking part, following up patients seven days after their surgery.
"I know there's been a big push against overprescribing these days and there's really great work locally at Grampians Health to reduce opioid prescribing rates," said final year University of Melbourne medical student Yusuf Hassan who is the study's site investigator under the supervision of Grampians Health's principal investigator Dr Naveen Nara.
"I think data like this, especially talking to patients and knowing how much they're taking post-op will be really helpful in reducing unnecessary opioid use,"
After major surgery, most patients get sent home from hospital with medications to help with pain management and advice to follow up with their surgeon or regular doctor if needed.
"Often patients will have major surgery and get discharged with opioid pain medication to take as needed and you never know how much they're taking. They might have taken one tablet, they might have taken ten; the GP might have given them another script for it," Mr Hassan said.
"So that's really the main thing we're looking for, and obviously risk factors for why some patients would be taking more and why others wouldn't, whether it's particular procedures or their pain tolerance."
The Opioid PrEscRiptions and usage After Surgery (OPERAS) study is an international observational study involving 82 Australian hospitals that will not only look at doctors and prescribing rates but the cultures of different hospitals, regions and different medical specialties as well as risk factors for overprescription and overconsumption.
"This study will add to the toolkit to better understand the opioid epidemic that we're facing and ultimately have better outcomes for patients. We train to be doctors to do the best for our patients, and this research will try to understand if we're doing more harm than good with our prescribing rates," Mr Hassan said.
Mr Hassan, who is the vice chair of the Rural Surgical Student Society, said the study also highlighted research opportunities for students at hospitals outside metropolitan Melbourne.
"We established a rural surgical collaborative last year aimed to host projects just like this one. We wanted to change the perception that there weren't as many opportunities outside of metro hospitals so having access to initiatives like OPERAS that's collaborative across many sites and easy for us to get involved in was great."
