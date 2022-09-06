The Courier

Supermarket delivery truck caught up in dispute, south of Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:19am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

Police have assisted Haddon firefighters after a dispute appeared to have turned dirty, south of Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.