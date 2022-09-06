Police have assisted Haddon firefighters after a dispute appeared to have turned dirty, south of Ballarat.
Police confirmed they attended an incident in Hayes Drive, near Bells Road about 12pm on Tuesday.
Advertisement
The Courier understands the dispute was between a homeowner and a supermarket delivery person - and a large amount of an oily substance was found nearby.
The CFA confirmed two tankers from Haddon Fire Brigade turned up at 12.02pm to complete a washaway.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.
Firefighters from the Fire Rescue Victoria station in Lucas were contacted but later sent home.
The EPA has been contacted for comment.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.