The reason a paedophile abused three children across a period spanning 14 years cannot simply be attributed to head injuries he experienced as a teen, a court has heard.
Ballarat man, 56-year-old Daryl John Dixon, pleaded guilty to 40 charges including sexual penetration of a child under 10, sexual penetration of a child between 10 and 16, sexual penetration of a child under 16, indecent acts and indecent assault in the County Court.
Judge Daniel Holding questioned the validity of Dixon's assessment by endorsed clinical neuropsychologist, witness Laura Scott, who told the court the accused's offending could be attributed to a brain injury he acquired in a car accident in May 1983.
Ms Scott told the court: "He started to have sexualised dreams after the injury and began to offend after that time.
"It's not mutually exclusive to say he may have had deviant sexual ideas before and to say his paedophila existed [before] ... was there a brain injury and did it reduce his capacity to [not] act on impulses?
"I cannot exclude that a brain injury would have impacted his thinking ... not only can I not exclude it, it's likely it was [impacting]."
The offending began after the car accident in April 1983, when one complaintant, a boy then aged 10 to 11 years old, was taken by Dixon, who was 16 to 17 at the time, to play a 'war game' in a park on two different occasions where Dixon forced him to perform sexual acts in a bush.
The offending against the other complainants, two girls, began in October 1984 when the victims were four and five years old, continuing until they were 16 and 17 years old respectively.
Dixon was 17 to 18 years old at the time the offending began against the girls and it continued until he was 30.
Judge Holding questioned why Ms Scott's assessment was at odds with another report where Dixon had told a psychologist his paedophilia had "taken off" at age 15.
"There are a lot of variables in this man's background ... he seems to have had an appalling childhood ... and it would appear that a lot of those things would be due to not his own but the actions of others," Judge Holding said.
"Ms Scott's analysis of the kind of brain injuries he had were very largely predicated on [Dixon's] own report.
"I found her reliance on his report to be almost unquestioning in terms of its accuracy despite there being a number of other materials ... she said she placed significant reliance on his chronology ... of this motorcar accident and then the offending started."
Dixon's defence barrister Ffyona Livingstone Clark said the accident was a "sliding doors" moment for the accused.
"That in of itself is significant because not every person who had the childhood Mr Dixon had, who's had the difficulties he's had, goes on to offend in this way," the defence said.
"That's the differentiation mark for him: This car crash, this head injury.
"That's the sliding doors moment for him in 1983."
Judge Holding said he struggled with the idea the brain injury affected Dixon's impulse control because the offending was not spontaneous and it was ongoing.
On various occasions Dixon took his victims to remote areas, made excuses to have them sit on his lap, forcibly kissing, touching and penetrating them.
Prosecution for the Crown said the witness' analysis was "speculative".
"[Dixon's account] is inconsistent and has been exaggerated at a number of points," the prosecution said.
"There has been some corroboration to some extent ... There has been some kind of brain injury ... but nothing that suggests there was ongoing or substantive issues as a result."
The matter will return to court on Wednesday.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, headspace Ballarat (for 12-25s and parent support) on 5304 4777, or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.
