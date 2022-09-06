The Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate rise to 2.35 per cent, the fifth in several months, has continued to hit Ballarat families hard with welfare agencies having reported more diverse groups accessing their services.
Child and Family Services Ballarat advanced practitioner financial counsellor Narelle Clark said she had seen more people who had not used their resources before approaching them in the last few months.
Advertisement
"What we've seen is more diverse groups of people actually accessing financial counseling because people who have been just managing on their current income with their current level of commitments are finding that due to the rate rises, they're being pushed into a position of no longer managing," Ms Clark said.
"So people who haven't previously reached out for support are now finding that they can't manage and that they're needing to reach out for our support."
Ms Clark said she had seen a large number of clients having to forgo essentials including food and healthcare just to survive.
"It goes without saying that they are just having to give up a lot of life's essentials in order to cover the additional costs," she said.
While mortgage holders will experience the most immediate effect of the rate rise, Ms Clark said the "flow on effects" onto renters were equally as dire.
"We see a number of people who are affected by their rent having increased also so it's the same impact," she said.
In August, CoreLogic recorded rental rates had increased 0.8 per cent nationally.
Moreover, in relation to the property market, Real Estate Institute of Victoria president Richard Simpson said the monthly cash rate rises and today's news, were unlikely to reduce the proportion of buyers but instead change buying behaviours.
"When interest rates started rising, there were a lot of people standing back hands and pockets just waiting to see what happens well, I think people understand where it's going to end up now," Mr Simpson said.
"I don't think I've seen people reconsider whether to buy or not to buy, what we do see is people reconsidering where they're going to buy or what they can afford to buy, so the decision to buy is still being made but where they going to buy may change."
As for the future of the property market, Mr Simpson said he anticipated fewer properties to be up for sale until interest rates declined which he anticipates will happen mid-next year.
Similarly, Federation University economics lecturer Dr Samuel Zhang forecasts the interest rates to decline during that same period however, said the worst of the rate spikes were still looming.
"There's still more to come but perhaps in a reduced scale. Today might be 50 points in the coming months and at the end of this year, there might be two or three small point rises," Mr Zhang said.
IN THE NEWS:
Ms Clark encouraged those who were struggling financially or wanted to take a proactive approach in managing their expenses to ensure "all their entitlements" were up to date.
Advertisement
"So that might be things such as making sure they're on the correct Centrelink payments. It might be accessing utility relief grants and the power saving bonus," she said.
"We recommend that people make sure their tax lodgements are up to date and they are reviewing their discretionary expenses to make sure that they're still getting value from them and they're still appropriate for them.
"I suppose we're really encouraging people just to make the most of every opportunity to find another dollar."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.