RBA cash rate is at its highest level since 2015

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated September 6 2022 - 10:43am, first published 8:30am
The RBA cash rate rise to 2.35 per cent is at its highest level since 2015. Picture by James Davies.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate rise to 2.35 per cent, the fifth in several months, has continued to hit Ballarat families hard with welfare agencies having reported more diverse groups accessing their services.

