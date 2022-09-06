Ballarat Base Hospital's new-look hospital tower has been revealed amid the final designs for the $541.6 million hospital redevelopment.
The multi-level tower will house a new emergency department, women and children's hub, a state-of-the-art operating theatre suite and an extra 100 inpatient and short-stay beds to improve the capacity to treat growing numbers of patients as Ballarat's population booms.
Access to the redeveloped hospital will change dramatically, with the main access and emergency department facing a dedicated driveway off Sturt Street.
The project, the biggest build in Ballarat's history, also aims to keep the Base Hospital operating at full capacity throughout construction works.
On the outside, Ballarat's landscape and history have inspired the building's facade which features earthy tones and natural materials.
When completed the redeveloped hospital will have more green spaces, modern facilities, a comfortable and welcoming environment and be easier to navigate.
Construction of the tower is expected to begin in 2024, and be completed in 2027 when the redevelopment project is finished.
Works are already underway, with first stage projects including moving and modernising reception areas, reflection spaces, prayer rooms and consulting suites already completed. The Edward Wilson House and Eildon House buildings on Drummond Street have been demolished to make way for a new Central Energy Plant building.
The CEP building will contain a new hospital pharmacy, pathology services, education and learning centre, energy plant, engineering spaces and support services in a large glass cube-like building that will change the face of Drummond Street.
When completed, the upgraded hospital will be able to treat 18,000 more emergency patients and 14,500 more inpatients each year.
Victorian health minister Mary-Anne Thomas said community views had shaped the look and feel of the new spaces, with the redevelopment project expected to create 1400 local construction jobs.
"We're getting on with delivering this massive redevelopment for Ballarat and surrounding areas. The new designs reveal a modern, cutting-edge building featuring state-of-the-art facilities to support hardworking hospital workers," she said.
Locals can view the new designs at a community 'drop in' session which will be held from 5.30pm to 7.30pm Wednesday at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
