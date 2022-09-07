ALREADY, there has been a heartfelt response for this weekend's Out of the Shadows on-site return, gathering people in solidarity to remember loved ones lost to suicide.
This is the first time in three years the event will return to its pre-dawn, gentle reflective walk due to past pandemic restrictions.
Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network chairman Des Hudson said there had been a willingness indicated by people affected by tragedies in this time period to take part for the first time. For others, the event had been an important ritual, often still raw, for years.
Musician Scott Fraser is set to make a particularly personal tribute with a song dedicated to his son Tom, who died by suicide in 2019. Mr Fraser will perform, accompanied by violinist Karin Griffin, in a reflection by the Robert Clark Conservatory in Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
Police Leading Senior Constable Hudson said virtual services the past two years had been important in maintaining connections and there had been strong take-up from people able to watch in the comfort of their homes at a time of their choosing. But it was also important for people to gather face-to-face once more.
"People can see there is a solidarity in being with each other, helping to break down a stigma," Leading Senior Constable Hudson said. "There is support from Lifeline counsellors for those who are doing it particularly tough, but there is also great support from others with shared experience."
A small team will gather early to mark the path with tealight candles.
Out of the Shadows starts at 5.30am in the rotunda near Pipers by the Lake. Participants walk together through the darkness, pausing at four reflection points, and finishing as dawn breaks to represent hope.
After making their way along the Prime Ministers Avenue, participants gather to have the names of loved ones lost to suicide read aloud.
The walk finishes back by the lake foreshore casting pebbles on the water surface to symbolise the ripple effects of lives lost.
Equally important, Leading Senior Constable Hudson said, was the bacon and eggs with coffee after the official event, creating a safe space for people to talk and offer support.
Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network will continue to accept names of loved ones lost to suicide until the event. Anyone wanting the name of a loved one called can contact the network via its Facebook page.
People are urged to assemble for the walk by the rotunda on Saturday at 5am. The event coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day.
