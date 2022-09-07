The Courier

Ballarat Out of Shadows walk returns on World Suicide Prevention Day

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
September 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REFLECT: Out of the Shadows has been an important Ballarat event for people to remember loved ones lost to suicide and find hope as a new day breaks.

ALREADY, there has been a heartfelt response for this weekend's Out of the Shadows on-site return, gathering people in solidarity to remember loved ones lost to suicide.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.