Building inspectors hit Ballarat to keep construction industry up to date

Building inspectors are hitting the road to regional Victoria to make sure the booming construction industry is up to scratch.
In Ballarat, representatives from several agencies checked out worksites across the city as part of a broader education campaign - the idea isn't to scold, but bring builders up to speed on new regulations and requirements.
At the new YMCA pool and early learning centre in Brown Hill - expected to be finished by the end of the year - officers from the Victorian Building Authority, Environment Protection Authority, EnergySafe Victoria, and WorkSafe checked out the in-progress building.
Construction manager Jason Rae said everything was progressing on schedule, and it was good to meet people who had the answers to any questions he might have.
"I don't mind inspectors, I'm not against WorkSafe and that, I think at the end of the day they're only here to help, so if you can build a good relationship with them and they can point out things that I might miss, or anyone might miss, it'll only make work sites safer in the end," he said.
"If I've ever got any questions, they're the people you can call because it's not something you want to wing."
Having different agencies on-site together means there's more information sharing, which makes it easier to spot issues affecting the industry, the VBA's state building surveyor Andrew Cialini said - and that's more important in the regions, where each city might have different issues.
"It's all safety things, we're really focused on public safety and the consumer outcome," he said.
"It's a great opportunity for us to engage and network with the builders - we're really going through an education phase, putting the focus on education, and making sure everyone has the tools and information they need."
Most visits are surprises for builders, he said, but the agencies were also trying to do more formal pre-announced inspections, which helps build relationships.
With the industry's complexity and the fact that regulations can often change, central to the work is education - it's not just carrying a big stick for enforcement, though that's always an option as well.
"Once we feel confident you're educated, and it's obvious you've taken the wrong pathway and you've done things incorrectly, that's where the discipline and enforcement comes in," Mr Cialini said.
As part of getting out in the regions, the regulators are also hosting events to talk to tradies - on Tuesday, there was a free breakfast at a hardware store, while on Thursday, there'll be sessions at the train station's Goods Shed for builders and plumbers about the updated National Construction Code, at 9.30am for builders and 12.30pm for plumbers.
