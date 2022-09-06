A high-ranking member of the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang has been bailed on charges related to the alleged bashing of an ex-club member.
Police believe Ricky Binks, 30, to be the sergeant-at-arms of the Nomads Central Highlands chapter.
Advertisement
Binks' defence lawyer told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday he would dispute charges relating to the alleged attack at the Nomads clubhouse car park on Weddel Court in Laverton North earlier this year.
Binks, of Winter Valley, is charged with affray, recklessly causing serious injury and intentionally causing serious injury with a number of co-accused.
Police allege about 12.30pm on July 28, a 36-year-old Point Cook man, believed to be a former chapter president of the Nomads, was bashed with a sledgehammer and other blunt objects by the group.
The court heard the ex-club member had arrived at the car park armed when he doused Binks' ute in petrol.
The alleged attack that followed and saw the man "severely beaten" was captured on CCTV. The Point Cook man later attended the Alfred Hospital with injuries including three broken ribs and fractured eye sockets.
Police informant Detective Senior Constable Gary Measham told the court Binks had gone to the ex-club member's home earlier that day to retrieve his Nomads jacket.
IN THE NEWS:
The informant told the court in addition to CCTV footage, evidence against Binks included mobile phone tower records and items found in a search of Binks' home.
"A search warrant was executed ... and found Timberland work boots with blood on them, an akubra style hat and small sledgehammer," Detective Senior Constable Measham said.
"Police believe the [complainant] was ejected from the group ... and the [gang] will seek retribution against [the complainant].
"In terms of destroying evidence I'd say the accused has taken steps to change the appearance of his utility ... The fold down trays have been removed ... it's been cleaned ... spotlessly cleaned."
Magistrate Ian McGrane said the case against Binks was "reasonably strong" and his situation should "mirror" that of his co-accused, who had been granted bail.
"It's said the accused was identified on CCTV footage ... materials have been seized under a search warrant at the accused address ... and it's said there are bloodstains on the accused's boots," he said.
"Those matters are subject to further investigations."
Binks was bailed with a surety of $5000 and conditions to report to Ballarat police station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, reside only at his Winter Valley address, not to contact witnesses and not to associate with his co-accused.
It was ordered Binks only have access to one mobile phone, and he not access any encrypted communication applications on the device.
Advertisement
Detective Senior Constable Measham asked for orders to include Binks not to associate with any members of the Nomads gang.
But the magistrate questioned if that was necessary.
"It's not a case where they've gone and sought him out," Mr McGrane said.
The informant replied: "They did your honour, they've gone to his house earlier ... to recover his club paraphernalia, motorbike and to assault him because he was expelled by the club for an yet undisclosed reason."
Defence for Binks interjected that the statement was "pure speculation".
Ultimately, Mr McGrane refused the informant's request: "I don't propose to impose upon [Binks'] social life."
Advertisement
The matter will return to the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on September 13.
Seen something? Say something. Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.