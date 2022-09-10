Funding boost for Ballarat libraries takes pressure off council

Ballarat's baby book program and online library collections will continue after receiving over half a million dollars of funding.
The $731,000 from the state government makes up 20 per cent of operational costs for Ballarat's three public libraries in Wendouree, Ballarat Central and Sebastopol.
The remaining 80 per cent is funded by Ballarat City Council.
The Let's Read Baby Book Program provides a book to every family with a one-year-old child to encourage reading skills and to help develop a love for reading.
Across the three libraries there are roughly 35 staff members.
Community Wellbeing director Matthew Wilson said in a statement the council "welcomes the recurrent funding".
"We will be able to use this funding to ensure our communities have access to the latest items and systems available for libraries," Mr Wilson said.
Other library systems like the RFID system need annual upkeep to keep the library running.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said supporting libraries was important for the electorate because they are important places for lifelong learning.
"We are proud to support our libraries because we recognise they play such a significant role in supporting social cohesion across our city." she said in a statement.
