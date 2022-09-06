Man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting nieces

A man accused of assaulting his three teenage nieces has pleaded not guilty.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a jury in the County Court in Ballarat on Tuesday, pleading not guilty to four charges - two of sexual assault of a child under 16 by touching, and two of sexual penetration of a child under 16.
Advertisement
The court was told the man had been taking care of his nieces at his or his grandparent's unit in a Ballarat suburb at the time of the alleged assaults, while their mother was working or overseas.
The first incident occurred when the youngest niece was "around eight or nine", and involved her being allegedly assaulted when the accused was giving her a piggy-back ride after he walked in on her getting changed.
The complainant told police she was also allegedly assaulted when she was 12, when he dragged her to a bed while she and her sisters were watching television, and she begged him to stop.
In two separate incidents, it's also alleged the accused sexually touched the two other sisters while they were sleeping in bed, with both mentioning the accused allegedly slid his hand under their clothes.
One sister mentioned the incident to her mother and a school friend, then to a school counsellor, who informed police and began an investigation.
IN THE NEWS
The accused's defence lawyer stated the jury would "have more questions than answers" by the end of the evidence, and would find his client not guilty.
"He denies he ever engaged in the conduct described," he told the court.
"Put your emotions to one side and look critically at the evidence."
The trial, under Judge Fran Dalziel, continues.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.