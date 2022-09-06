The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Calls for Moorabool landmark to become part of Werribee Gorge State Park

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
September 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Moorabool Shire residents are furious a natural landmark that was gifted to a charity is now on the market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.