Moorabool Shire residents are furious a natural landmark that was gifted to a charity is now on the market.
'The Island' is a spectacular area of steep terrain adjoining the Werribee Gorge State Park - and visible from the Western Freeway as well as the Ballarat train line.
The Conservation Volunteers Australia (CVA) website says it was left to them by owner James Whyte in 2006.
Now it is up for grabs.
"I'm really disappointed," Pentland Hills Landcare member Emma Muir said.
"I thought we were doing a good thing.
"Local volunteer groups including GrowWest, Landcare, Myrniong Primary School students, the YMCA and many more planted a million trees on the Island.
"It was given to CVA as a gift.
"You don't just go and sell someone's gift."
Group members said they were shocked to discover advertisements last week, calling for expressions of interest in its sale.
Ms Muir said neighbours and groups involved in the rehabilitation of The Island were not contacted.
"I really think it should become part of the state park," she said.
"We assumed that was going to happen."
Parks Victoria said the land purchase was a Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning matter. The department has been contacted for comment.
Landcare Group president Alan Morton said the Friends of Werribee Gorge had spent countless hours constructing a track from the state park to the top of The Island.
"We hear all this stuff about climate change and the environment and how we have to preserve things," he said.
"And now we hear about this land up for sale - and we don't know who it's being sold to."
Ms Muir praised the work of Ken Beasley, a member of CVA who lived on the property in what is now a shelter for campers.
"He put his heart and soul into fixing this place," she said.
"It really was amazing what he did.
"We're all just so sad about this."
The land has been advertised through Nutrien Harcourts Ballarat, with expressions of interest in three related lots closing on September 29.
The Island is the largest at 188ha - and it can only be accessed by a lot (29ha) on Myers Road or another (16ha) on Palmers Lane.
Ms Muir said two of the parcels of land were protected by a Natural Reserve Covenant.
The online advertisement reads: "Rugged beauty at its best ... just 60km west of Melbourne, this unique property is worthy of further investigation into Biodiversity or vegetation offsets in this future emerging market".
While the agent did not disclose any ballpark figures, Landcare members said they had been quoted about $2 million.
The Courier has contacted CVA for comment, but in a letter to Mr Morton, chief executive Phil Harrison said the ownership and management of property "was no longer appropriate to our operating model".
"As such, the board of the CVA has resolved to transition several of our property holdings into new, safe hands," he wrote.
"Therefore, we have begun the process of seeking new owners for the properties.
"I can assure you that in doing so we will be seeking buyers who we are confident share our commitment to the continuing protection and rehabilitation of the properties, and we would welcome your assistance in identifying any suitable parties."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
