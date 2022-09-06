'Rubbish': Mount Clear community rejects developer's koala assessment

The Mount Clear community has hit back at a report which suggests the local koala population would not be adversely impacted by a large 28-lot subdivision directly adjacent to the Woowookarung Regional Park and Canadian Plantation.
The relevant biodiversity report, commissioned by the developer, concluded that the removal of some 44 native trees and several pine trees across the five-hectare site at 43 Haymes Road would have a negligible impact on koalas, primarily for the reason the trees were - in the authors' view - in poor condition and therefore of little habitat value to koalas.
Advertisement
Contrary to the tenor of the report, Friends of Canadian Corridor and Woowookarung Area convenor Jeff Rootes said koala mapping and research undertaken by his organisation had recorded sightings of koalas in the trees of the property itself, which is subject to an environmental significance overlay in the Ballarat planning scheme.
"They [the report's authors] should hang their heads in shame," he said, referencing the 25 to 30 sightings of koalas across Mount Clear in the past year alone.
"They didn't even reach out to the residents or to us, even though we have all that research and mapping on koalas which shows it's a preferred area for them," he added.
"Part of the reason we did the research and koala mapping was to show developers that this very argument - that 'there's no koalas in the area and so need to worry about it' - is wrong.
"And you can see that argument here: someone from Melbourne has come up and looked at the land without knowing its history and context and said, 'well, no koalas, so no evidence of koalas', even though we've actually got recent pictures of the koalas on the property."
Headlined "Koala and Koala Habitat Protection" in the planning scheme, the relevant environmental significance overlay expressly states that it exists to "maintain and enhance koala habitat".
Its overriding objective is to ensure that the "type, density, design and layout of new development is such as to minimise" any detrimental impact on koalas or koala movements and habitat.
Noting this, Mr Rootes pointed out that residents in Haymes Road and its surrounds were not opposed to development per se, only development that is inconsonant with the koala protection overlay.
"These residents don't mind a few houses [at 43 Haymes Road] being built; they just object to all the trees being chopped down when they don't need to be," he said.
"The fundamental point is that it's a large block of land that could have about 10 houses, not 28, and leave most of the trees, which is exactly what the planning scheme says should happen."
It's a sentiment shared by Haymes Road resident Hayley Thomas English, who's among a group of residents leading the charge against the 28-lot subdivision.
"We're really opposed to the development as it stands; we're not opposed to a development - we're opposed to bad development, and that's what we feel the [current proposal] is," she said.
"The development could be done in a really respectful way - respectful to the community, respectful to the habitat and respectful to the environment. A 28-lot subdivision that essentially wipes the place of all its trees is not respectful."
Ms Thomas English also put paid to the notion the removal of the 44 native trees would be of little consequence to the region's koalas.
"The destruction of habitat is obviously a huge concern because everyone in the area knows there are koalas here - they've seen them, heard them, we have photos - we all know they're there," she said.
Advertisement
"Because koalas are endangered, we know that the preservation of habitat, however small, is not insignificant for this species - every creature deserves a home.
"But the [developer's] biodiversity report just skims over these considerations; it's pretty flimsy - just as flimsy as the original, which was just rubbish."
At council's ordinary meeting in April last year, City of Ballarat director for development and growth Natalie Robertson indicated council would move on a 2006 council promise to install a so-called Koala Committee, as part of its current Living Corridors action plan, the latter of which dates back to 2015.
It was anticipated the Living Corridors project would give rise to a series of goals and strategies focused on safeguarding Ballarat's wildlife channels as the city's urban fringes expand.
The City of Ballarat is yet to respond to enquiries from The Courier regarding the status of its Koala Committee pledge and the wider Living Corridors project, both of which appear to have stalled.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.