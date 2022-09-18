Data about the gender pay gap and makeup of the councils in Ballarat and surrounding areas has been released but how do our councils measure up?
When comparing the median base salaries of all workers in Local Government Areas in Victoria, for every $100 earned by men, women earn $99.
Within the Ballarat Council and Hepburn Shire, the gender pay gap favours women - they make $102 for every $100 made by men - compared to Bendigo where there is equal pay between men and women when comparing median base salaries.
However in the Pyrenees, Golden Plains and Moorabool council areas the gap is bigger.
The biggest gap is seen in the Golden Plains Shire where women make $88 for every $100 made by men.
This means a woman would need to work for 14 months to make the same amount of money a man could make within a year.
All of this data has been released because of the Commission into Gender Equality in the Public Sector and all Victorian LGAs, health services and universities have to collect data about their workforce to present to the commissioner.
In her report commissioner Dr Niki Vincent said while it was encouraging to see smaller pay gaps there was still work to be done to ensure to gap was closed.
Some councils were already taking steps to improve in these areas including participation in projects like Communities of Respect & Equality Alliance, but Dr Vincent said now all of the data and information was transparent to everyone.
"For organisations that are lagging behind others in their industry it will be a bit shameful for them and they will want to clean up their act and make progress," she told The Courier.
This is the first set of actions plans and data released since the legislation was made in 2020 and there are some gaps in the data.
Dr Vincent said this was because some organisations gathered their data in a different way and was therefore not comparable to other organisations.
"If they did not do it the way that we would of liked them to, but they still gave us the data, then we have to mark them as compliant, but we can not show it on our portal," she said.
These gaps include Ballarat city council's information about the gender composition of their workforce as well as flexible work arrangements for Ballarat and surrounding councils.
City of Ballarat corporate services director John Hausler said he was not aware of any issues and the missing data could be viewed on page 35 of the council's annual report 2020/21.
In the statewide report, Dr Vincent makes a number of recommendations around reporting of sexual harassment including how overall data collection about formal complaints needs to be improved.
Within the Ballarat council, seven per cent of both men and women self-reported experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace.
Zero per cent of women made an official report and the number of men was too small to de-identify the data.
In the other four councils, Hepburn, Golden Plains, Pyrenees and Moorabool, a high percentage of men reported experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace compared to the percentage of women.
The highest difference was in the Golden Plain Shire with three per cent of women and 12 per cent of men stating they experience workplace sexual harassment.
In the four councils data about the number of reports was too small to display without workers being identified.
In comparison, the Greater City of Bendigo was similar with an unknown percentage of official reports, five per cent of women experiencing harassment and three per cent of men.
All organisations covered under the act have created an action plan to detail areas of improvement.
Dr Vincent said these organisations would now put in place these actions and report an updated set of data in October 2023 and again in 2025.
While they do not have to do a full audit again, Dr Vincent said she anticipated that most organisations would anyway.
All the organisations involved must "make reasonable and material changes", according to the act.
"If they do not, I can use my compliance powers there as well," Dr Vincent said.
She said it would soon start to "get really real" once organisations are publishing their progress.
It should be noted that there were options for employees to choose men, women or self-described within the audits, if the self-described data set was big enough it would be included but if it was too small it could not be de-identified.
"We think they probably are higher than have been reported because people do not feel safe to identify, so that is another thing that we will be looking to improve in future," Dr Vincent said.
"We still have lots of work to do with the data but at least we have this first report out there.
