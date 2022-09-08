Five must-watch players on CHFL grand final day

Gordon and Springbank boast an excess of eye-catching talent, but ahead of Saturday's Central Highlands Football League grand final, there are definitely some 'must-watch' players who will be lining up at Mars Stadium.
These five players from both the Eagles and Tigers have not only enjoyed stellar finals campaigns, but consistently starred for their side throughout the home-and-away season.
Advertisement
Here are five players to remember for Saturday's clash.
Zak Bozanich's impact this finals series for Springbank cannot be understated.
The key forward single-handedly won both the semi-final and preliminary final for his club, booting three fourth-quarter goals in consecutive weeks as the Tigers snuck home against Skipton and Hepburn.
His work around goals is immaculate, but Bozanich often also acts as an important link up man for the Tigers, floating around high half forward to usually find his partner-in-crime Stephen Staunton in the goal square.
Bozanich has booted nine goals across three games this Central Highlands Football League finals series.
Macauley Griffiths' services have been crucial to the Eagles' success this season as his ability to compete in the ruck and also up forward for Gordon has created priceless flexibility.
Part of the three-player rotation that Gordon swings through the ruck, it was Griffiths' move up forward in these two sides' round 12 clash that sparked a 49-point turnaround.
Griffiths kicked three goals in the third quarter alone to set up a mouth-watering finish at Wallace in which the Eagles won by 23 points.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis used one word to describe just how important Isaac Pertzel is to his Tigers, "massive".
Pertzel is the key part of Springbank's defence and has quietly put together an impressive finals series, with his semi-final performance against Skipton one of his best for the season.
The defender consistently popped up at the right moments for the Tigers with some goal-saving intercept marks in the low-scoring affair.
Pertzel also offers some much-needed height for Springbank ahead of its clash with a towering Gordon forward line.
If there is a ball there to be won on Saturday, it is highly likely Gordon's Tye Murphy will be one of the first to the contest.
Advertisement
The big-bodied midfielder offers four quarters worth of hard, contested football for the Eagles, able to break the game apart with his ability to win one-on-one battles.
Gordon's biggest strength this season has been its consistent performers around the ground, with none more consistent than Murphy.
Murphy provides something a little different to Gordon's midfield and will be eager to flex his muscle against the rival Tigers' midfielders.
Chris Quinlan's left boot has perhaps been equally as valuable to the Tigers' finals campaign as Zak Bozanich's right.
Quinlan's vision going inside 50 has been second-to-none this finals series, always finding ways to hit targets that no other player comes close to pulling off.
Advertisement
In their semi-final clash against Skipton, as the Tigers midfielders continued to kick to Staunton in outnumbered contests, Quinlan was able to find Bozanich in space on two occasions late in the game to set up the win for the Tigers.
He also enjoyed an inspirational five-minute burst in the third-quarter against Hepburn before again linking up twice with Zak Bozanich in the fourth quarter, including the match-winning goal after the siren.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.