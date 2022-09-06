The Courier

Man taken to hospital in Ballarat after accident

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 7 2022 - 12:42am, first published September 6 2022 - 9:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 4WD was towed from the scene at Ballan at 6.40am. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

A man has been taken to Grampians Health Ballarat after a pre-dawn rollover on the Western Freeway, east of Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.