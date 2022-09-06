A man has been taken to Grampians Health Ballarat after a pre-dawn rollover on the Western Freeway, east of Ballarat.
The vehicle - believed to be a large 4-wheel drive - flipped in the Melbourne-bound lanes on the Gordon side of Ballan around 5.50am.
Two Ballan CFA crews turned up in a pumper and a rescue truck.
Police said the driver had minimal injuries and Ambulance Victoria said he was in a stable condition.
Police said traffic delays built up for several hundred metres, but no detours were needed.
The Melbourne-bound lanes were clear by 7am
Ballarat police attended with the accident, with some help from a Bacchus Marsh unit.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
