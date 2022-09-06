A driver has sped off after police broke a window and deployed pepper spray in Ballarat's north.
Officers were called to an area near Old Creswick Road in Wendouree at 9.30pm on Monday after reports a stolen 4 wheel drive was seen nearby.
Police said they found the vehicle and attempted to gain entry to arrest the driver.
Members broke the driver's window and deployed OC spray, but the 4 wheel drive left.
Police attempted to intercept the vehicle but it failed to stop and was last seen on Heinz Lane.
Ballarat detectives said no one had been arrested yet.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
