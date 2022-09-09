A LONG winter is behind us and now just two clubs are left to battle it out for the Central Highlands Netball League title.
For much of the season, Buninyong and Learmonth have loomed large as the best two teams in the competition. And so it was destined that the two clubs would meet in the biggest day of the year.
Advertisement
Incredibly, these two sides have avoided each other since the very start of the season. They met up in round two in what was Buninyong's first game after it had an opening round bye.
That day, Buninyong was successful by 10 goals, kickstarting their unbeaten run.
But coach Erin Riley said there's very little that can be taken from that contest.
"We are not giving any thought to the last time we played," she said.
"It was our first game of the season, even though it was round two. I think we're both very different teams since then. We've all had a few months now to work out our craft and the game plan.
"The fact we haven't seen each other on court will mean it's going to be a very tough 60 minutes and fingers crossed it falls our way. It's going to be a good, close and intense match."
Learmonth coach Jordan O'Keefe agreed that there was very little that could be gained from what happened last time the side's clashed.
He said he was thrilled his team had made it back to the grand final, having last tasted success if 2018.
"It goes in cycles and it always takes a few years to build," he said. "That's what Buninyong have done. They probably started their cycle in 2017, so they are on the cusp of their cycle peaking.
"We've re-started this year, so to be in a grand final, when we started again is exceptional."
O'Keefe said it was a totally different looking team his side would have for the grand final.
"It's so different to what we've had previously, we've essentially started again from scratch this year. To be honest, a grand final for us never really looked like it would be on the cards for us this year.
"Irrespective of the result, we've got a team of individual personal achievements and that's the biggest thing we've spoken about.
"B grade got through a little bit unexpectedly as well, so the club is in a wonderful place."
This will undoubtedly be Buninyong's biggest test but their form over the past few weeks is undeniable. The teams have matched up against the same opponents in the finals which give a good indication of where they sit and on that alone, you would have to favour a win to the Bombers.
A combined 71-goal margin in the two finals played so far has Buninyong primed for the club's first ever A Grade premiership.
Advertisement
It's been a five-year build for the Bombers who have looked primed the past couple of years but due to lockdowns have not been able to show their best when it mattered most.
Coach Erin Riley said the club was thrilled to finally get a chance in the big dance.
"We're obviously stoked we've got there, but we know we've still go one very big opponent ahead," she said. "I can't fault our team the past few weeks. Each game we've gone in quite focused and we've wanted to carry our performances from the season into the finals.
Riley paid tribute to the previous leadership of the club, saying the whole organisation was reaping the rewards of an outstanding plan.
"What Meg Gilbert created with the club and all the teams in the lead up to this year has really come out this year," she said. "A lot of our performances is based off the hard work that happened before me.
"We're a close knit team, it's nice to run out with your good friends each week."
Advertisement
Learmonth has again defied the odds again to make their way through to the Central Highlands Netball League grand final.
But while it hasn't all been smooth sailing this season, the Lakies have done enough to once again be in the running for the title.
Coach Jordan O'Keefe said he was under no illusions as to what was in front of his side this week up against a powerhouse opponent looking to complete an unbeaten season.
"Buninyong have played two finals and won by a combined 71 goals, it's going to take pretty much an error free game on our behalf to get the job done," he said.
"A lot of the game will depend on how the match-ups work out. Last week against Rokewood-Corindhap, we were probably mis-matched because their goalers were a bit shorter. So we'll have to work out our best combination."
Advertisement
Learmonth will have to do without Catherine Chibnell in centre after she was injured in the preliminary final win, but with B Grade still going, there's plenty of players around that can move into the squad. "It's forced our hand a little bit in centre court changes which is unfortunate," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.