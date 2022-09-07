'Call the ombudsman': council retracts claim it has 'fully accounted' for missing $900K

Confusion continues to plague the whereabouts of $900,000 worth of expenditure from a car park fund, with the City of Ballarat retracting its Tuesday claim all funds had now been "fully accounted for".
On Wednesday morning, the City of Ballarat deleted a lengthy media release published on its website the day prior, which claimed it had accounted for all money spent under a $2 million state government grant for GovHub and CBD car spaces.
"All funding for construction of new car parking in Ballarat's Central Business District is fully accounted for," said its opening line.
The media release was in response to an article published in The Courier on Saturday, highlighting the City of Ballarat's failure to account for $900,000 worth of expenditure from that grant.
Only $250,000 remains of the original $2 million grant, which was intended to fund 1000 new car spaces across the CBD.
Some $850,000 was blown on the over-budget, 300-space temporary car park on Creswick Road, leaving $900,000 of expenditure unaccounted for.
Rather than lending any sense of clarity to the whereabouts of these funds, the since deleted council media release instead gave rise to more questions than answers.
Several glaring inconsistences existed between the sums published in the media release and those contained in official officer reports submitted to councillors in August 2020.
The media release stated that the unaccounted for $900,000 had been spent on creating a total of 332 car spaces, comprising $428,000 on the Eastern Oval car park (176 spaces) and $263,000 on 114 car spaces "formalised" with road markings on the service road that runs parallel to Creswick Road.
It also claimed that a further 42 car spaces had been "formalised" in Soldiers Hill at a cost of $209,000.
But an official council report dated August 2020, after the completion of the car park works at the Eastern Oval and the Creswick Road service road, conversely states that those projects cost in the order of $412,000 and $10,000 respectively.
The City of Ballarat is yet to respond to queries from The Courier sent Tuesday night as to how the combined cost of those two projects could have jumped $269,000 two years later, post-completion.
It's also not immediately apparent how line markings along the Creswick Road service road could cost $2,307 per car space, up from $88 at the time of the works, much less how similar line markings around Soldiers Hill could cost nearly $5,000 per car space.
Ballarat Residents and Ratepayers Association president Bruce Crawford said the "appalling situation was screaming out" for a full independent audit or ombudsman inquiry.
"It's time to call the ombudsman - we're meant to be able to trust council with our funds," he said. "This council is a disgrace - I'm calling for a full-blown investigation and an independent audit."
"Residents deserve nothing less."
The same City of Ballarat media release also claimed that council had resolved in August 2020 to contribute $750,000 of council funds for "car parking upgrades" for projects identified under the same $2 million grant, with $113,000 of this money already spent on "tree protection and road works" along Creswick Road and Doveton Street Crescent.
But a cursory glance at the August 2020 council meeting minutes, as well as a contemporaneous article published in The Courier, reveals that councillors in fact unanimously resolved not to commit $750,000 of ratepayers' money to this end.
In other words, the City of Ballarat does not have, and never did have, authority to spend $750,000 worth of council funds on the specified car parking upgrades, as it now claims.
One councillor told The Courier that all discrepancies would be raised with City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King in a briefing on Wednesday night.
On the figures published in the media release, only 632 car spaces out of the 1000 promised have been delivered, with 300 of those contained in the temporary car park on Creswick Road and 156 merely 'formalised' with line-marking.
This means only 176 new CBD car spaces have been created out of the original $2 million state government grant.
The $2 million grant is entirely separate to the Victorian Labor Party's $14 million election promise to deliver 1000 free car spaces across the Ballarat CBD.
