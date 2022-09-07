The Courier
Updated

'Call the ombudsman': council retracts claim it has 'fully accounted' for missing $900K

By Maeve McGregor
Updated September 7 2022 - 9:17am, first published 9:00am
'Call the ombudsman': council retracts claim it has 'fully accounted' for missing $900K

Confusion continues to plague the whereabouts of $900,000 worth of expenditure from a car park fund, with the City of Ballarat retracting its Tuesday claim all funds had now been "fully accounted for".

