Lost, found, still lost: council retracts claim it has 'fully accounted' for missing $900K

Ratepayers would be forgiven for scratching their heads surrounding $900,000 worth of expenditure from a car park fund, with City of Ballarat walking back its claim all funds had been "fully accounted for".
On Wednesday morning, the City of Ballarat deleted a lengthy media release published on Tuesday, which claimed it had accounted for all money spent under a $2 million state government grant for GovHub and CBD car spaces.
The media release was in response to an article published in The Courier on Saturday, highlighting the City of Ballarat's failure to account for $900,000 worth of expenditure from that grant.
Only $250,000 remains of the original $2 million grant, which was intended to fund 1000 new car spaces across the CBD, with $850,000 blown on the over-budget, 300-space temporary car park on Creswick Road.
This means the City of Ballarat has spent $900,000 from the grant elsewhere.
The council media release, however, gave rise to more questions than answers, with several glaring inconsistencies between the sums published by the City of Ballarat and those contained in official officer reports submitted to councillors in August 2020.
The media release stated that the missing $900,000 had in fact been spent on creating a total of 332 car spaces, comprising $428,000 on the Eastern Oval car park (176 spaces) and $263,000 on 114 car spaces "formalised" with road markings on the service road that runs parallel to Creswick Road.
It also claimed that a further 42 car spaces had been "formalised" in Soldiers Hill at a cost of $209,000.
But an official council report dated August 2020, after the completion of the car park works at the Eastern Oval and the Creswick Road service road, conversely states that those projects cost $412,000 and $10,000 respectively.
The City of Ballarat is yet to respond to queries from The Courier sent last night as to how the combined cost of those two projects could have jumped $269,000 two years later, post-completion.
It's also not immediately apparent how line markings along the Creswick Road service road could cost $2,307 per car space, up from $88 at the time of the works, much less how similar line markings around Soldiers Hill could cost nearly $5,000 per car space.
The same, since deleted, media release also claimed that council had resolved in August 2020 to contribute $750,000 of council funds for "car parking upgrades" for projects identified under the same $2 million grant, with $113,000 of this money already spent on "tree protection and road works" along Creswick Road and Doveton Street Crescent.
But a cursory glance at the August 2020 council meeting minutes, as well as a contemporaneous article published in The Courier, reveals that councillors unanimously voted against the officer's recommendation to spend $750,000 of ratepayers' money to that end.
In other words, the City of Ballarat does not have, and never did have, authority to spend $750,000 worth of council funds on the specified car parking upgrades, as it now claims.
On the figures published in the media release, only 632 car spaces out of 1000 promised have been delivered, with 300 of those contained in the temporary car park on Creswick Road and 156 merely 'formalised' with line-marking.
This means only 176 new CBD car spaces have been created out of the original $2 million state government grant.
The $2 million grant is entirely separate to the Victorian Labor Party's $14 million election promise to deliver 1000 free car spaces in Ballarat.
