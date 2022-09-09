2022 CHFL/CHNL grand final day - follow it live

It's finally here. After three years without a grand final, the Central Highlands Football League's biggest day returns.
The Courier is proud to partner with Bedggoods Motor Group and Redwood Entertainment to bring you a live stream of the clash between Gordon and Springbank.
Advertisement
The Courier's CHFL experts David Brehaut and Edward Holland will be joined by Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan for the main event. They will also take you boundary side, among the crowd and action across the day.
WATCH THE LIVE STREAM FROM 2.15PM.
(Please note the stream may not work through The Courier's app, however it does work in a normal browser.)
After the match, we'll bring you the celebrations as well as post-match interviews and analysis.
KEEP UP TO DATE WITH RESULTS FROM THE DAY IN OUR LIVE BLOG BELOW:
We're not only covering the senior matches however.
You can also follow our live blog, where we will post the results from the reserves, under-15 and under-18 games as well as updates from the netball grand finals.
RELATED COVERAGE: GALLERY | All of the action and fun at 2022 CHFL/CHNL grand final day
We will also be live streaming the senior netball grand final between Buninyong and Learmonth from 2.45pm on our Facebook page and website.
Across the day, our photographers will also capture the fun and atmosphere around Mars Stadium. We'll keep a photo gallery updated across the day, so be sure to check back across the day for updates.
CHFL GRAND FINAL COVERAGE:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.