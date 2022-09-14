Gordon has dominated against Springbank to win this year's Central Highlands Football League Grand Final
The final score saw the Eagles defeat the Tigers 15.18 (108) to 6.7 (43).
The Courier, in partnership with Bedggoods Motor Group live streamed the entire match. You can watch it below.
Missed some of the earlier action? Check out our live blog of all of the results and photos of the day:
