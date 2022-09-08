The Courier
Video

Hidden YMCA gem east of Ballarat plans to expand

By Gabrielle Hodson
September 8 2022 - 2:30am
Lake Dewar Lodge is a hidden gem bordering the Werribee River at Myrniong, but the word is getting out and its now booked well into 2023. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

An adventure camp site in the Moorabool Shire is re-launching multi-million dollar plans, with demand forcing operators to turn groups away.

Local News

