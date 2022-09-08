An adventure camp site in the Moorabool Shire is re-launching multi-million dollar plans, with demand forcing operators to turn groups away.
Lake Dewar Lodge is seeking another extension of time on a 2010 master plan which expired during the pandemic.
Advertisement
If accepted, the 150-bed camp would almost double in size.
Manager Greg Mason said the Myrniong site was booked every week until well into 2023 - and at this stage, only a handful of weekends were free.
"Frank Dewar's original plan was to create accommodation on the southern side of the campsite - overlooking the flying fox and Gorong Rocks area near the Werribee River.
"It overlooks the gorge and the views are stunning.
"That's what we're planning to do now - to realise his original dream."
At the moment, Myrniong's best kept secret has facilities clustered around a convention centre-cum-dining room on the west side of the site.
Mr Mason said that while exact plans for the new accommodation were yet to be finalised, he wanted the planning process to get going at Council.
"The carpark for that lodge was built years ago - and is still there - but in the end they decided the first accommodation would be built closer to the lake and the main dining area.
"It meant that all the activities would be closer together."
He said that 150 beds meant that in most cases they could only host one school at a time.
This week a cohort of 110 children were booked in.
Mr Mason said a new group of accommodation blocks in a cluster a few hundred metres away would allow a second group or school to stay.
"Because of COVID, camps are now moving towards smaller dorms in clusters - rather than large (traditional) lodges," he said.
The YMCA would also look at an extra meeting hall and kitchen nearby as well as a second set of activity facilities such as jetties and ramps.
Advertisement
He said the timeline would depend on grants and finance.
Mr Dewar was a civil engineer, responsible for many roads and infrastructure projects in Melbourne's west.
He began work converting the dairy farm into 'Lake Burnbrae Lodge' at the far end of Garrards Lane, bordering several quarries and a small section of a reserve known as The Island, which is currently up for sale.
The property has a large frontage on the Werribee River and is close to the Werribee Gorge State Park.
Advertisement
The original idea was to help underprivileged young people experience the bush.
The Dewar family's dream began in 1990 and started to take shape in 1998, as more than 10,000 trees were planted, 8km of sealed roads installed and a 2ha lake excavated.
The lakeside conference centre opened its doors in 2000.
In 2006 an elderly Mr Dewar sold the land for less than market value to the YMCA who then renamed it in his honour.
At the time he told reporters: "It's not a money-spinner, it's a philanthropic thing.
"We're happy now the YMCA's able to take it up with new activities and new resources and can really make something out of the place.''
Advertisement
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.