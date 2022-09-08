The Courier

6B Lofven Street, Nerrina | Luxe home ticks the boxes

By House of the Week
September 8 2022 - 7:00am
Luxe home ticks the boxes | House of the Week
  • 6B Lofven Street, Nerrina
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $895,000 - $945,000
  • Agency: Jellis Craig
  • Agent: Steve McCulloch on 0409 353 783
  • Inspect: September 10, 1pm 1.30pm

This amazing property has everything you could ever desire. The meticulously designed home is situated on an impressive elevated 732 square metre block, overlooking the picturesque Wallaby trail.

