Luxe home ticks the boxes | House of the Week

This amazing property has everything you could ever desire. The meticulously designed home is situated on an impressive elevated 732 square metre block, overlooking the picturesque Wallaby trail.
Advertisement
The home has a spacious open plan kitchen, living and dining area, with the rear living zone currently utilised as a home office.
The kitchen has an impressive 1200mm wide cantilevered Caesarstone benchtop with waterfall edge, quality cabinetry, appliances and a walk-in pantry.
The master bedroom comprises a luxurious ensuite with double shower, backlit mirrors, floating cabinetry, stone benchtop, heated towel rails, and an adjoining dual walk-in robe. The three further bedrooms are a good size and come with built-in robes.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
You'll be comfortable all year round with zoned gas central heating and evaporative air conditioning.
The oversized double lock-up garage has three metre high ceilings, a workbench and wall-to-wall pallet shelving for additional storage.
Outside is an amazing cantilevered alfresco area overlooking the private secure yard, an absolute entertainer's delight thanks to the barbecue and secluded firepit area.
There is also a raised veggie garden with smart self-watering irrigation system and plenty of off-street parking.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.